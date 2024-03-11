Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,587 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Ambarella worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 39.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,347 shares of company stock worth $714,899. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

