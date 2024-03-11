Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of LTC Properties worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

