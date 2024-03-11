Northern Trust Corp Sells 797,736 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Newell Brands worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

