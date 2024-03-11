NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.