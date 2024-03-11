NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,209,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 898,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NG stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

