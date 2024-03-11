NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stake Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 62.4% during the third quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 883,260 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 414.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NG stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a current ratio of 32.57. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

