NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $875.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.33 and a 200-day moving average of $533.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

