O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $182.16 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

