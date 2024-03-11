O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

