O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.