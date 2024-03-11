O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $117.65 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -189.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

