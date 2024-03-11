O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $261,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 14.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

