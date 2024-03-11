O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Amtech Systems worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 40.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

ASYS opened at $4.87 on Monday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

