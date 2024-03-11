O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Daseke worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 277,323 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Daseke by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Daseke by 5.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

