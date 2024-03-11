O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

MMSI stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,477. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.