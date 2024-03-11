O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

