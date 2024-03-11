O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.