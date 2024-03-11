O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

