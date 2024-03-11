O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,116 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Asure Software worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 671,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASUR

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.