O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

