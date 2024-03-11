Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,570,906 shares of company stock worth $383,420,768. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.80 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

