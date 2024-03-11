OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $903.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
