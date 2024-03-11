Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.