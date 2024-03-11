Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

