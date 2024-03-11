ON’s (ONON) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised ON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

ON stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. ON has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

