OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of OUTFRONT Media worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $15.99 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.