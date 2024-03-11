Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.
Outset Medical Stock Up 1.7 %
OM stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.04.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
