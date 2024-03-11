Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Outset Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,977 shares of company stock valued at $648,452. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

OM stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.