PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $32,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in PACCAR by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.96.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

