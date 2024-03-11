Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) by 146.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 715.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTEU stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

