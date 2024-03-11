Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) CFO Robert P. Mundy Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PKG opened at $186.08 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

