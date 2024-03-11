PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

PAGS stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.