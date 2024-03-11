Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $21.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

