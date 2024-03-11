Paul S. Dickson Sells 10,412 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

