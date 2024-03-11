Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 16.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,042,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.61 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

