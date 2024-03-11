Pearl River Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 146.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $183.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

