Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.7 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

