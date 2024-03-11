Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,078 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.