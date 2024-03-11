Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

SNY opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

