Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 816.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $540.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

