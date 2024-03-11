Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $11.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.