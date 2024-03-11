Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

