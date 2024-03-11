Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 10,206 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hello Group worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hello Group by 294.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 924,447 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Hello Group stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

