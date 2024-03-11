Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,577 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

