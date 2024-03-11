Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,415 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

