Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 9,222 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.