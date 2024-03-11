Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

NYSE UNM opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,500 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

