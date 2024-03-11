Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,503 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $21.15 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

