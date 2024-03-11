Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,596,000 after acquiring an additional 337,672 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $253.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

