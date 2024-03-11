Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 54.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,753,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,352,000 after acquiring an additional 135,638 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $502.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.24. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

