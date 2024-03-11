Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AST SpaceMobile worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.